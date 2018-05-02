We’re ready for Arsenal battle-Partey

Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey has insisted that his team will be ready “for another battle” when they welcome Arsenal for the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

The tie is delicately poised following a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium last week, with 10-men Atletico coming from behind to secure a share of the spoils.

The Spanish giants are seen as the favourites to finish the job on home soil, but Partey has said that “the tie is not over”.

“The tie is not over but of course not to sound arrogant we know what we have to do to get to the final,” Thomas told The Independent.

“They have their mission to sign off [Arsene] Wenger very well but we also have to continue to ensure that every season we are among the best in Europe and that is where our fire comes from.

“Things can change so fast in football so we don’t have to lower our guard we know we have world-class players but Arsenal has also world-class players so it will all come down to the determined team so we will be ready for them for another battle.”

Thomas has scored five times in 46 appearances for Atletico during the 2017-18 campaign.

Source: Starrsportsgh