© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

We’re ready for Arsenal battle-Partey

By Anthony Bebli

Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey has insisted that his team will be ready “for another battle” when they welcome Arsenal for the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

The tie is delicately poised following a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium last week, with 10-men Atletico coming from behind to secure a share of the spoils.

The Spanish giants are seen as the favourites to finish the job on home soil, but Partey has said that “the tie is not over”.

“The tie is not over but of course not to sound arrogant we know what we have to do to get to the final,” Thomas told The Independent.

Related Posts

My successor will inherit bright crop of young guns- Wenger

Europa:Griezmann saves Atletico at Arsenal, Marseille beat…

Wenger not our target -PSG

“They have their mission to sign off [Arsene] Wenger very well but we also have to continue to ensure that every season we are among the best in Europe and that is where our fire comes from.

“Things can change so fast in football so we don’t have to lower our guard we know we have world-class players but Arsenal has also world-class players so it will all come down to the determined team so we will be ready for them for another battle.”

Thomas has scored five times in 46 appearances for Atletico during the 2017-18 campaign.

Source: Starrsportsgh

You might also like
Sports

My successor will inherit bright crop of young guns- Wenger

Sports

Europa:Griezmann saves Atletico at Arsenal, Marseille beat Salzburg

Sports

Wenger not our target -PSG

Sports

Europa: Costa named in Atletico squad for Arsenal tie

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm