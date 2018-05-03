Akufo-Addo congratulates Pentecost Chair Nyamekye

President Nana Akufo-Addo has congratulated Apostle Eric Nyamekye on his election as the next chairman of the Church of Pentecost.

Apostle Nyamekye was Thursday elected to take over from the retiring Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah on May 5.

Apostle Nyamekye who until his recent election was the Koforidua Area head of the Church of Pentecost and a national executive member of the church emerged new leader after the electoral college of the church made up of Apostles and Prophets voted to accept his nomination, which was given through prophecy, in consonance with the church’s tradition.

He had 147 members of the Electoral College voting to endorse his nomination as against 4 opposing votes. He will be the 6th National Chairman of the Church. The church is yet to make an official announcement.

The 64-year-old Professor is the fifth Chairman of the Church.

In a tweet congratulating, Apostle Nyamekye, President Akufo-Addo as God to bless and guide him in the discharge of his duties.

Warmest congratulations to Apostle Eric Nyamekye on his election as the next Chairman of the Church of Pentecost. God bless him, and be his guide, in the discharge of his duties. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) May 3, 2018

Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, who served as the church’s maiden International Missions Director (IMD) from 1991 to 1996, succeeded Apostle Dr. Michael Ntumy, whose tenure of office as a chairman of the leading Pentecostal church in Ghana ended in 2008.

He is the last of the Apostles who walked with the founder of the church, Pastor James Mckeown. His 10-year tenure of office is said to have seen the greatest infrastructure and spiritual uplift of the church.

The Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC) at Gomoa Fetteh is one of his legacies for the church. Opoku Onyinah increased the international presence of the church from 73 nations in 2008 to 99 in 2018.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM