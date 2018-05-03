Churches must help attain Ghana Beyond Aid – Bawumia

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commended churches and other religious bodies for their contribution to actualizing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid.

Citing the Church of Pentecost as an example of indigenous churches that have, through their own homegrown resources, provided a wide range of infrastructure being utilized by countless Ghanaians, Dr Bawumia underscored that the President’s vision was certainly achievable, and urged Faith Based Organisations (FBOs) to complement Government’s efforts to meet the social and other needs of Ghanaians.

Dr Bawumia made the call when he addressed the 43rd General Council Meeting of the Church of Pentecost at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa Fetteh on Wednesday May 2, 2018. The Meeting, under the theme “Remain in Christ and His Basic Message,” is the last such meeting for Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, who has led the Church of Pentecost for the last 10 years.

Addressing the congregation, made up of representatives from all the Church’s branches in 99 countries, Vice President Bawumia stated: “As you may be aware, Government is determined to build a Ghana beyond aid. A Ghana that uses its own resources and employs proper management as the way to engineer social and economic growth.

“Despite the pragmatic measures that Government has rolled out to ensure the realization of this vision, we are also encouraged by the example set by the Church of Pentecost. As an indigenous church, with no foreign or external support, you have through the prudent management of resources firmly established branches of the church in ninety-nine (99) countries.”

He continued, “Aside other phenomenal investment made in the educational and health sectors of our economy, the church again, from its own homegrown resources, has managed to put up the World Class Pentecost Convention Centre where this meeting is currently taking place. The Church of Pentecost, thus, provides the needed example that with the right kind of leadership and prudent management of resources, the vision of Ghana Beyond Aid is not only achievable but realistic.”

Alluding to the need for domestic revenue mobilization to achieve sustained national development, Vice President Bawumia encouraged Ghanaians, including churches, to fulfill their tax obligations to raise the needed revenue to develop the nation.

“With your numbers (2.5 million members as of December 2017 in Ghana), the Church of Pentecost is better placed to use its influential platform in the various communities to educate members on the need to fulfill their tax obligations.

“You have done magnificent work through tithes and donations. Government can learn from you. To build a Ghana beyond aid, we need to step up tax collection as a way to mobilise enough resources to pay for health care, water, roads, build schools, hospitals, and care for those in society who just are not able to provide for themselves because of sickness, old age or loss of a spouse.”

Vice President Bawumia commended Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah for his meritorious service to the Church and nation for the past 42 years, and retires in August this year. Among other services rendered to the state, Apostle Opoku Onyinah has served as a member of the National Peace Council since 2011.

“On behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and on my own behalf, I wish to congratulate Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah for serving his Maker and nation meritoriously for 42 years.

“Apostle Chairman, it is my prayer that he who called you and has sustained you till date, will, even in your retirement continue to grant you sufficient grace to serve humanity in other capacities.”

The Vice President later commissioned a police station complex to house the Millennium City District Police.

