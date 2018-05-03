Gabby, Bediatuo undermining Asantehene – Ashanti group alleges

A group calling itself the Concerned Youth of Ashanti has strongly accused leading member of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere Darko and the Executive Secretary to the President Asante Bediatuo of speaking ill and undermining the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng, President of the Concerned Youth of Ashanti said all the negative things being said about the Asantehene by the two individuals have contributed to the Monarch’s anger.

Agyenim Boateng’s comment come after photos of some NPP executives kneeling before the revered Ashanti King to beg him at the Manhyia Palace emerged on Wednesday.

The executives including acting general secretary John Boadu and Ashanti regional Chairman Antwi Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi are seen in the photos attempting to make peace with the Asantehene who was reported to have complained bitterly about certain actions by some NPP members against him.

Reports also indicate that some elements within the NPP are attempting to pitch the Okyehene against the Asantehene.

The incident has sparked reactions from youth groups under the Ashanti kingdom who have vowed to hit back at critics of Asantehene.

In an interview with Starr News, Agyenim Boateng said “a couple of years ago under the leadership of Akufo-Addo, his nephew and relatives started making some comments concerning the Asantehene and the Asantehene himself mentioned Gabby Asare Otchere Darko and Asante Bediatuo at the Manhyia Palace.

“Everything they are saying about the Asantehene, he is in Manhyia Palace but he has heard of it…so it is a warning and an advice to them.”

According to Agyenim Boateng, the two top NPP members claim that the Asantehene is involved in money laundering and tacitly supports the NDC.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM