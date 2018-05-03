I felt it when Opoku Onyinah prayed for me – Bawumia

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a glowing tribute to the retiring chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, describing him as a powerful man of God.

Speaking Wednesday May 2 at the 43rd General Council Meeting of the Church of Pentecost at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, Dr. Bawumia said he personally experienced the outgoing Pentecost Chairman’s healing power when he fell ill earlier this year.

Dr. Bawumia on January 18, 2018 went under the weather, compelling him to take a 12-day sick leave to the United Kingdom. He returned February 1, 2018.

“He prayed for me…he prayed for me that evening and I felt that prayer. He prayed for me and I felt the prayer and he has continued to pray for me since then till date.

“Time-to-time, he will come to my office at the Flag Staff House and pray for me and I thank him so much,” the Vice President told the General Council Meeting.

“…It is just amazing he looks so young and he is retiring. I don’t know how that happened. He is so young and he is supposed to retire. But you cannot retire from praying for me. You have to continue,” he added.

The 43rd General Council Meeting was under the theme “Remain in Christ and His Basic Message,” and it was the last such meeting for Apostle Professor Onyinah, who has led the Church of Pentecost for the last 10 years.

In a separate development the Koforidua Area head of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Eric Nyamekye is set to be announced as the new National Chairman of the Church.

The national executive member of the church emerged new leader after the electoral college of the church made up of Apostles and Prophets voted to accept his nomination, which was given through prophecy, in consonance with the church’s tradition.

He had 147 members of the Electoral College voting to endorse his nomination as against 4 opposing votes. He will be the 6th National Chairman of the Church. The church is yet to make an official announcement.

Apostle Nyamekye replaces Professor Opoku Nyinah who retires on May 5.

The 64-year-old Professor is the fifth Chairman of the Church.

