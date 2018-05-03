My manager sacrificed his career to project me – Fancy Gadam

Ghanaian afropop, dancehall and reggae artiste, Fancy Gadam, has disclosed his manager sacrificed his career in order to promote him in the music industry.

The VGMA popular song of the year winner told BelaGio on Starr Drive on Wednesday, May 2 that his manager was a Musician while he was a Dancer but at a point he realized the spotlight was on him [Fancy Gadam].

“Before I became Fancy Gadam, I was a dancer and my manager was a Musician… I was a dancer to my manager but then he realized the attention was coming on me so he decided to sacrifice his career for me”.

Fancy Gadam has since counseled up and coming Artistes outside Accra that they do not need to be in Accra to shine but they can shine wherever they find themselves.

“I’m inspired by my fan base, they are the most loyal fans you can find anywhere and they inspire me to give off my best. They believed in me and that has made me shine, so your own people have to accept you. I just want to tell every underground Artiste who is not in Accra that you don’t have to be in Accra before you can shine… your own people must accept you before anyone else,” Gadam stated.

Fancy Gadam won the Song of the Year and the Hiplife song of the Year awards with ‘Total Cheat’ at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He is one of the big artistes from the Northern region who invaded the southern part of the country with hard work and support from his people.

About a year ago, he filled the National Theatre to the gunwales in his first ever show in Southern Ghana, dubbed ‘Gadam Nation Concert.’

He has songs like ‘Yaka Chana,’ ‘We Dey Collect,’ ‘Customer,’ ‘Kiss Me,’ among others.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM