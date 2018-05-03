Parliament resumes May 15

Members of Parliament will return from recess on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, the Speaker has announced.

Prof. Michael Aaron Oquaye in a short statement informed lawmakers they are expected to report at 10am to commence the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Seventh Parliament under the Fourth Republic.

Parliament went on recess on Friday, March 23, 2018.

Below is the full statement:

Notice of commencement of the second meeting of the second session of the seventh parliament of the Fourth Republic.

In pursuance of standing order 37 of the Parliament of Ghana, Rt Hon. Michael Aaron Oquaye, speaker of the parliament of Ghana, hereby give notice that the second meeting of the second session of the seventh parliament of the Fourth Republic will commence on Tuesday, 15th May, 2018 at ten o’clock in the forenoon at parliament house, Accra.

Dated in the office of the speaker of parliament, Accra, Ghana, this 2nd day of May, 2018.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM