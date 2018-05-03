Scraping CSSPS re-entry application needless – Educationist

Educationist, Samuel Ziga has described as needless the decision of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to scrap the CSSPS re-entry application for candidates who were unable to enter school last year.

“I see it as denial of an opportunity for these students to continue their education,” he said on Starr Today in reaction to the decision.

GES on Wednesday declared that this year’s school placement will be based solely on the February 2018 and June 2018 BECE results.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision on Morning Starr, Public Relations Officer for GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said it was basically for the GES to plan properly for the smooth implementation of the free SHS policy.

But speaking on Starr Today, Mr. Ziga said he was scandalized by the decision and that education is a right and not a privilege.

For him, he said the decision was intentionally carried out to reduce the number of beneficiaries under the free SHS policy to cut cost.

“That’s my view,” he said adding: “Otherwise, why should they not be allowed to go? It is free, so why not allow them to go and for now they [GES) know the number that will be enjoying the free SHS so they have prepared for it and they don’t have extra money. That’s why.”

