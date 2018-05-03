Top NPP executives kneel to beg furious Otumfuo

Some top executives of the New Patriotic Party who trooped to the Manhyia Palace to have a word with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had no choice than to kneel and beg after the angry King asked them to leave his Palace.

Deep throat sources within Manhyia Palace have confirmed to Starrfmonline.com that the Asantehene was angry over concerns that some members within the NPP government are attempting to pitch him [Asantehene] against the Ohyehene and Akyems.

According to the source, certain happenings within the NPP party and the decision by NPP big wigs to force Asare Bediako – who had the support of the Manhyia Palace – not to contest NPP regional chairman Antwi Bosiako popularly known Chairman Wontumi have not been received well by the Manhyia Palace.

The Asantehene was also angry over certain comments that have been made against him by some NPP bigwigs in the region.

It had to take a trusted linguist to the Asante King, Baffour Kantankrakyie, to plead on behalf of the NPP executives before the Asantehene decided to soften his stance.

The NPP executives were led by acting General Secretary, John Boadu – who was in the region to campaign – Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, party Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, and Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization, Kwabena Senkyire.

The entourage had to go on their knees to passionately plead with the Asante king and assure him everything possible will be done to ensure that his grievances with the party are addressed.

The Ashanti region is described as the World Bank of the NPP. The region has consistently voted for the NPP in every general election held in the country regardless of the flagbearer of the party.

