Atebubu SHS students attack Police station; Cop injured

A police officer has been seriously injured after students of Atebubu Senior High School in the Brong Ahafo region attacked a police post in the area.

Several vehicles belonging to the Police Service were also vandalised by the students.

The incident, which occurred Friday afternoon, started after some students of Atebubu SHS allegedly bribed some of their teachers to help them pass the final West African Senior High School Exams.

But some of the teachers reported the development to the headmistress of the school who then seized the monies and vowed to punish the students.

The students involved in the scandal got infuriated by the development and started vandalising school properties. The police was called in to help restore calm.

But the irate students mobilised and attacked the police station injuring an officer in the process.

Atebubu Divisional Police commander ACP Kwame Akomeah who confirmed the incident to Starrfmonline.com stated that three students were arrested but authorities of the school pleaded for their release so they could complete their exams.

“We have arrested three students but their teachers say we should release but promise that anytime we need the students they ensure they are available…so we are releasing them now.”

ACP Akomeah added that the police officer suffered head injuries and has been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM