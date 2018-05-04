BOST saga: We’re ever ready – COPEC to Amidu

The Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) Duncan Amoah has said the chamber is “ready” to substantiate its claims of alleged shadiness in the sale of 1.8 million barrels of crude oil by the Bulk Oil Storage Transportation Company (BOST).

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, in a letter acknowledging the petition brought before his office to conduct forensic audit into the alleged crude oil sale at a discount, leading to the loss of some GH¢23 million in revenue to the state said the Special Prosecutor’s Office will soon commence investigations into the matter with a call on COPEC to be ready to substantiate its claims.

“We are willing; we have been ready from day one to cooperate with the Special Prosecutor to get to the bottom of these issues plaguing BOST,” Amoah stated on Starr Today, Thursday to Amidu’s challenge.

Expressing hope that the investigations into COPEC’s allegations will commence soon after Amidu noted that he had after carefully reading the petition directed it to be brought to the appropriate division for further actions as soon as the Special Prosecutor’s Office was fully established, Amoah said: “And I am quite certain that these investigations will commence very, very shortly.”

Nonetheless, he added: “We would have been a lot happier if there were time specificity to this matter so that we could all be quite assured that within say the next one week, two weeks some finality could be getting out of this.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM