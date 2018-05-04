Centralise enrolment of mature students – Govt to Unis.

Government has directed management of tertiary education in the country to centralize the enrolment of mature admissions into universities.

Government is unhappy with what it said is the poor standard used in the admission of such applicants which it claimed is negatively impacting quality of education in the Ghana.

Speaking to journalists at the 70th anniversary durbar and colloquium at the college of education at the University of Ghana, the Minister in Charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah said universities must tighten their admission processes.

“We have to find a way of tightening the concept of mature students. It now so loose [and] that some universities don’t appear to even check the ages of applicants,” he stated.

Applicants, he added only have to “not do that well” in exams and then wait for few years and apply to be mature students.

He continued that some of the universities he had been told “don’t have a passing mark,” pointing out “maybe it is high time we centralised the conduct of mature students exams just like WASCE so that we have the same standards.”

On his part, the Provost of the College of Education at the University of Ghana, Professor Michael Tagoe welcomed the government’s directive.

“As for the centralisation, I am all for it. There must be one system that can exam people just like WAEC…West African Examination Council organises exams for all those who want to take the WASCE and come to the University,” he stated.

