Di Maria hints at PSG exit

Reported Juventus target Angel Di Maria has hinted that he could leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Tuttosport claimed earlier on Friday that Juve were pursuing him and PSG teammate Thomas Meunier, and the Argentine midfielder admitted he could make way for fresh blood at Parc des Princes.

“Football is a strange game,” the 30-year-old told France Football, in quotes carried by ESPN FC.

“I am happy here, but the club needs to sign new players and to do this, others must be sold. It is not my decision. It is also the club’s. For the moment, I am calm.

“We must simply continue to work hard; the club and the supporters need to stay patient.

“The most important thing is to continue to sign great players who want to win things or have already won things and are experienced – the rest will come on its own.”

Source: footballitalia