Hazard Surprises First Lady Rebecca with signed Jersey

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has received a signed replica jersey from Chelsea and Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard.

In a Facebook post the first lady expressed her amazement in receiving the jersey, calling it one of her best surprises this year.

“I believe one of the best surprises I have had so far this year, is receiving a personally signed replica jersey, by one of the world’s best players, Eden Hazard. A Chelsea football player, Belgian international and face of Nike Sports. Thank you so much, Eden,” she wrote Friday.

The two met at the FA cup game between Chelsea and Southampton while Ghana’s delegation was in England for the Commonwealth Business Forum.

