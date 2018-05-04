GPL: Liberty Professionals will end winless streak – Dada Ansong

The President of Liberty Professionals, Felix Dada Ansong, is confident of returning to winning ways following their inconsistent start to the Ghana Premier League season.

The Scientific Soccer lads begun the league on a stuttering note but turned the corner at some point with fine performances against Ashgold and Hearts of Oak.

But the Dansoman-based have gone five games without a win and are deep rooted in the relegation zone – which has prompted some of their fans to call for the head of Coach Reginald Asante but the owner thinks otherwise.

“I strongly believe things will turn around for us. We’ll begin to win games very soon and then push up on the log. The supporters will have something to smile about since it will be consistent before the second round kicks off,” Dada Ansong told Starr Sports

Liberty sit one place above the drop zone with nine points, and will lock horns with sensational newcomers Karela United FC at the Carl Reindorf Park on Saturday.

