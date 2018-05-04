Kan Dapaah storms Manhyia as Otumfuo fumes at NPP

National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah Thursday evening visited the Manhyia palace over the seeming tension between the Otumfuo and the New Patriotic Party, Starr News has learnt.

It comes after some senior executives of the ruling party were seen, in a photo gone viral, kneeling before the Ashanti Monarch.

The king is reportedly angry over attempts by some individuals in government to pitch him against Akyems.

Meanwhile, a group calling itself the Concerned Youth of Ashanti has strongly accused a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere Darko and the Executive Secretary to the President Asante Bediatuo of speaking ill and undermining the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng, President of the Concerned Youth of Ashanti said all the negative things being said about the Asantehene by the two individuals have contributed to the Monarch’s anger.

In an interview with Starr News, Agyenim Boateng said “a couple of years ago under the leadership of Akufo-Addo, his nephew and relatives started making some comments concerning the Asantehene and the Asantehene himself mentioned Gabby Asare Otchere Darko and Asante Bediatuo at the Manhyia Palace.

“Everything they are saying about the Asantehene, he is in Manhyia Palace but he has heard of it…so it is a warning and an advice to them.”

According to Agyenim Boateng, the two top NPP members claim that the Asantehene is involved in money laundering and tacitly supports the NDC.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM