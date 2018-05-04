Otumfuo, NPP tension overblown – Sam Pyne  

The Ashanti regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party Sam Pyne has said the tension between Manhyia and the ruling party is being overblown.

“I think this matter is being overblown. Let’s not build a mountain out of an anthill. I was not in the region when the issue happened. It takes nothing to apologize, especially to the Otumfuo,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Friday.

The king is reportedly angry over attempts by some individuals in government to pitch him against Akyems.

Executives of the NPP including acting general secretary John Boadu and Ashanti regional Chairman Antwi Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi have been seen in the photos attempting to make peace with the Asantehene.

Subsequently one of the people accused in the matter Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said he is not stupid to pitch his mother’s people against his father’s people.

“Am I so stupid that I would work against my own interest and turn one half of me against the other half by inciting my mother’s people against my father’s people; that I would bite the very hand that feeds us politically? Perplexing.”

Meanwhile, a sociologist Nana Obiri Yeboah has called in individuals in the two dominant parties inflaming tribal tensions to stop the practice.

“I was thinking there are few people in politics who are not voted for but thrive anywhere because their party is in power. There has been some historical antagonism between the Ashantis and Akyems. Those involved must stop those things because it would not help the country, some people in the party don’t care whether they are in opposition or in government because they can survive”.

