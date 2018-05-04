Ronaldo engages girlfriend with £615k ring

© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.
Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Spanish club Real Madrid and the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, has reportedly engaged his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, with a Cartier diamond ring worth £615,000 ($836,051.91 or N300m).
According to Sun UK, Georgina, the shopkeeper-turned-model fuelled speculations that the pair are engaged after she showed off a sparkling ring in an Instagram video.
The new ring comes just months after she gave birth to the couple’s first child, Alana Martina.
Georgina sat in the passenger seat of the ex-Manchester United ace’s luxury motor when she showed off the new rock.
Source:theSun