Ronaldo engages girlfriend with £615k ring

By Anthony Bebli

Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Spanish club Real Madrid and the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, has reportedly engaged his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, with a Cartier diamond ring worth £615,000 ($836,051.91 or N300m).

According to Sun UK, Georgina, the shopkeeper-turned-model fuelled speculations that the pair are engaged after she showed off a sparkling ring in an Instagram video.

The pair have kept tight lips over a future wedding, even though they already have a daughter together.

The new ring comes just months after she gave birth to the couple’s first child, Alana Martina.

Georgina sat in the passenger seat of the ex-Manchester United ace’s luxury motor when she showed off the new rock.

Source:theSun

