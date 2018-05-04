W/R: Eight minors arrested at galamsey site

The anti-galamsey taskforce, Operation Vanguard, on Wednesday arrested eight minors and an adult at a galamsey site at K9 in the Mpohor District of the Western Region.

The minors, aged between 15 and 17 years, and a 29-year-old, were arrested during a dawn operation by personnel of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) to clamp down on illegal mining in the community.

Squadron Leader Robinson Omane Agyei, the Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard, said Seth Boahen had been sent to the Mpohor District Police Station to assist with investigations, while the minors were sent to the Social Welfare Department, pending further investigations.

The team seized two excavators with chassis numbers, 5LROO587 and 5YOO732, and handed them over to the Mpohor District Assembly.

The personnel further immobilized three excavators, three control boards and monitor, motorbikes and nine water pumping machines among other things.

The seized items were handed over to the Mpohor District Police for further investigations and possible prosecution.

Squadron leader Agyei said the use of minors in the illegal mining activities was worrying and was against the labour laws of Ghana.

He pleaded with all well-meaning Ghanaians to endeavour to volunteer information on those illegal miners to help sanitize the environment.

Source: GNA