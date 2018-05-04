Yaya Toure to leave Manchester City this summer- Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Yaya Toure will leave the club over the summer.

The Ivory Coast international came to the Premier League from Barcelona in July 2010 and has been one of the key players in the clubs rise to the summit of English football.

He has found first-team opportunities limited this campaign, however, making just 16 appearances, with four of those coming in the Carabao Cup.

“Yaya Toure is not going to stay next season. The Brighton game [the last home match of the season], we will focus on winning and Yaya. We are going to try and win the game for him,” Guardiola said ahead of Sunday’s game against Huddersfield.

“Yaya came here at the start of the journey. Where we are now is because of what he has done. He was a key player.”

Yaya Toure is leaving Manchester City

Guardiola also confirmed he will be at the Etihad next season but would not be drawn on the possibility of signing a new contract.

Instead he was keen to focus on City being presented with the Premier League trophy after the game against Huddersfield, with Guardiola’s side looking to reach the 100-point mark for the season.

Victory at the weekend will also see them equal Chelsea’s Premier League record of 96 points in a season.

“I stay for sure one more year. We have three more games. We have time for everything in life,” he added.

“What we have to think about is winning another game. We can break huge records but the target is to win the game. Of course it will be a special day. We are going to enjoy it.”

Guardiola was also asked about Liverpool’s progress to the Champions League final and although he insisted he was pleased for them, he admitted he would love to be there with Manchester City in the future.

“Maybe it will never happen but compared to last season, we have made steps forward.

“Next season we start on zero but the signs are good. We want to improve, next season. We start again. Always sport gives you another chance.”

Source: Skysports