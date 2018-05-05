E/R: Armed men block roads; rob Cargo trucks

A gang of six heavily armed men Saturday dawn attacked and robbed Cargo trucks plying the Mamfe to Koforidua highway.

Three of the robbers were wielding pistols while the others were armed with Single barrel guns.

They mounted a road block at about 2:30am at Amanprobi community along the Mamfe to Adawso stretch of the road and attempted to rob about five (5) Cargo trucks they had stopped.

However, their operation was foiled by the Police Patrol Team from Akropong District Police command who after receiving distress calls about the incident quickly rushed to the scene.

The armed robbers, however, bolted into the bush upon seeing the Police approaching.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern regional Police Command, Superintendent Francis Gomado confirmed the incident to Starr News, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the suspects.

He expressed worry that drivers of the Cargo trucks refused to drive back to Mamfe Police for their statements to be taken.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah