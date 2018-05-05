E/R: Two Chinese, One Ghanaian arrested for illegal mining

The Operation Vanguard Taskforce has arrested three persons at Atawase in the Atiwa District of the Eastern region for engaging in illegal mining.

The three including two Chinese and their Ghanaian accomplice are; Li Qur Yi, 38, Zhon Zhi Mu, 50, and Eric Amoah, 22.

This comes barely a month after the anti-illegal mining taskforce announced that since the unit commenced operation to clamp down on the scourge across the country, it has arrested some 1155 persons. 175 persons of the aforementioned figure are foreigners consisting; 159 Chinese, an Indian, three Nigerians, seven Burkinabes and three Nigeriens.

Confirming the latest to Starr News, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomada said the three are being held by the Anyinam District Police Command.

According to Sergeant Gomada, the anti-illegal mining taskforce commandeered by Captain Adbullah Fatau impounded Two XCMG unregistered excavator machines, a Changfan generator and a Toyota Hilux Pick up with registration number Gm 4967 – 14.

