Herbert Mensah wins SWAG Association President of the Year

President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union, Herbert Mensah, has been adjudged the Association President of the Year at the 43rd MTN SWAG Awards Night at the Accra International Conference Centre on May 4.

Mr. Mensah has in his reign made the sport very popular and injected much enthusiasm for players and officials to give off their best.

He has spearheaded the team to qualify to the World Series after winning the West Africa competition and moving on to the African championship.

He has created employment and engaged many players who now feel part of the sport in Ghana.

The businessman and former Asante Kotoko chairman is an executive board member of the Ghana Olympic Committee GOC and heads the media relations committee.

Under his chairmanship, the Ghana Eagles, as the Ghana national Rugby team is known, managed to lift the Bronze or Third Place cup after it was ranked as number one based on the Pool results.

On 10 May 2017, the World Rugby Council approved the application by the Ghana Rugby Football Union as a full member union, bringing the total number to 104 full members and 17 associates.

Besides the promotion to Full Membership of World Rugby, Ghana Rugby also experienced a memorable year in other areas.

Winner of Rugby Africa Regional Challenge – West 1 Ghana Rugby was awarded the hosting rights for the 2017 Rugby Africa Regional Challenge – West 1 between Benin, Ghana and Togo in Accra, Ghana.

Ghana Rugby managed to win the tournament by beating Benin 46 – 5 and Togo 10 – 0 to lift the Regional Challenge Trophy.

Ghana Rugby competed for the first time in the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Tournament in Kampala-Uganda by beating Mauritius 26 to 0 to be placed 9th in the Africa Men’s Sevens Tournament.

The competition was played between ten of Africa’s best nations between 6 and 7 October 2017 in Kampala-Uganda.

Ghana Rugby ended 2017 on a high note when was promoted from the Rugby Africa Regional Challenge to the 2018 Rugby Africa Bronze Cup.

