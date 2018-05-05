© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Mahama congratulates Nyamekye on new role

By Mohammed Awal

Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye on his election as the new Chairman of the Church of Pentecost.

Mr. Mahama also congratulated the Church of Pentecost on Apostle Nyamekye’s election and that of its Executive Council at the 43rd General Council Meeting of the Church.

The overwhelming approval of the new Chairman who succeeds Apostle Opoku Nyinah is heartwarming and heralds God’s love and imminent blessings for Christians and all Ghanaians, President Mahama noted.

He also extended warm congratulations to Apostle Nyinah for completing his tenure with grace.

Related Posts

Ignore “reckless”, “desperate”…

Mahama won’t bring back galamsey – Bawa Mogtari

Apologise for “dishonourable” galamsey comment – NPP to…

With over three million members in nine-nine (99) countries worldwide, the Church of Pentecost over the course of more than half a century, has not only significantly promoted the social, cultural and economic transformation of Ghana, but also has played and continues to play a leading role in Ghana’s enviable global recognition as a godly nation.

President Mahama observes that, “as we move into the uncertain future, the Church’s time-tested precepts based on moral guidance, sound teachings and intercessory prayers would be critical in guiding our dear nation.”

Mr. Mahama wishes the new Chairman and the newly elected Executive Council members well in their endeavours.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
Editors Pick

Ignore “reckless”, “desperate” Mahama – NPP

Headlines

Mahama won’t bring back galamsey – Bawa Mogtari

Politics

Apologise for “dishonourable” galamsey comment – NPP to Mahama

Headlines

2020: God will choose flagbearer for NDC – Mahama

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm