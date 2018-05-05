We knelt to beg for Otumfuo’s forgiveness – John Boadu

The acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party has finally explained why he, together with other executives of the party, knelt before the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Speaking on Asempa FM Friday, Mr. Boadu who is seeking the General Secretary post of the NPP said they noticed the Asantehene was unhappy about certain happenings and had to immediately kneel to apologise.

“We saw from his [Otumfuo’s] speech that there was something going on that he was unhappy with….he was complaining about it. You know that as part of our culture, if you are a child you can’t have a dispute with an adult and be guiltless.

“No matter what, because we were in front of a revered person, we had to give him the necessary respect. So that is why when he started complaining and we realized that from the way things were going, we had to plead for forgiveness,” Mr. Boadu said.

The tension between the NPP and the Asantehene became public after some top executives of the ruling party were seen kneeling before the King at the Manhyia Palace to beg him after the Asantehene got furious over claims that some top NPP members were pitching him against Akyems and the Okyehene.

The executives including Mr. Boadu and Ashanti regional Chairman Antwi Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi are seen in the photos attempting to make peace with the Asantehene.

Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng, President of the Concerned Youth of Ashanti has stated that the former Director of the Danquah Institute Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and the Executive Secretary to the President Asante Bediatuo have been speaking ill and undermining the Asantehene.

Otchere Darko has, however, dismissed the reports that he is undercutting and inciting Akyems against the Asantehene.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM