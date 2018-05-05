We’ll develop Ghana with youth’s intellect, patriotism – Bawumia

The fourth batch of the Community Protection Programme under the Youth in Community Service and Security Module of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) have passed out in Accra and four other Police Training Schools, with a call by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for them to use their newly acquired skills to assist the police to prevent crime.

In all, 4,000 trainees drawn from all ten regions of Ghana passed out in the 5 police training schools of Tesano, Kumasi, Koforidua, Pwalugu and Ho after three weeks of intensive physical and academic training.

This is the largest intake for the Youth in Community Service and Security Module of the Youth Employment Agency, and forms part of a total of 15,000 personnel that the YEA has planned to deploy under the Community Protection module.

Addressing the passing out parade at the National Police Training School at Tesano, Accra on Friday 4th May, 2018, Vice President Bawumia underscored Government’s commitment to providing the enabling environment and necessary opportunities for the youth to earn a decent living while contributing their quota to national development.

“Let me reaffirm government’s commitment to building a prosperous country on the intellect, strength, and patriotism of its young generation. This government is committed to building a country great and strong for all generations.

“The passing out of the Community Protection Personnel today only goes to enforce our commitment to solving the challenge of, and reducing of, unemployment in Ghana.”

Government, Vice President Bawumia indicated, is also exploring other avenues for job creation to meet the growing incidence of youth unemployment, especially for graduates.

“Three days ago, His Excellency the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emphasized our government’s commitment to solving youth unemployment. The Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCO) which is set to employ some 100,000 graduates in the fields of Agriculture, ICT, revenue mobilization, healthcare delivery, education, entrepreneurship and governance, was launched in Kumasi on May 1st.

“This is a major step to solving the graduate unemployment in Ghana. This intervention will mainly focus on graduates from tertiary institutions while the Youth Employment Agency takes care of the other categories of the unemployment category who are not graduates.”

Vice President Bawumia urged the newly-trained members of the Police Protection Programme to assist the Police in the discharge of their duties, especially in the area of crime prevention.

“It is expected that, this programme will improve the police-to-citizen ratio of the country. Beneficiaries of the programme have been selected across the country to assist the Police in this regard. We expect that the programme will help reduce the crime levels in the country.

“To you the beneficiaries, this is an opportunity for you to serve mother Ghana. The training has been an opportunity to acquire new skills and discipline. In carrying out your assigned duties from your supervising Police Officers, remember the important roles you are to play in the development of our communities. Perform your jobs in ways that will promote community development while ensuring peace and tranquility wherever you find yourselves.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM