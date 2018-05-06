Boxing: Bellew beats Haye again

In a grudge rematch, former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew (30-2-1, 20 KOs) scored a crushing fifth round KO over former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye (28-4, 26 KOs) on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London.

Bellew dropped Haye twice in round three. Bellew continued to batter Haye throughout round four as Haye appeared to have reinjured his right leg. In round five, Haye went down face first after taking a big left hook from Bellew.

He again beat the count, but the bout was stopped soon after by referee Howard Foster.

Tony Bellew: “It’s been a great journey. Who’s next? I don’t know. I am a walking Super Series. Every fight I’m in is a Super Series. I need that mega star.”

David Haye: “Bellew fought a very good fight and I didn’t, simply. Tony was a better man, I couldn’t quite make it happen.”

Source:Fightnews