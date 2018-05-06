E/R: Driver ‘kills’ pedestrian; gets GH¢3, 900 fine

The Koforidua Circuit Court A has convicted a 31-year-old driver, Francis Osei to a fine of GH¢3,900 and in default he will serve an 18 month jail term for knocking a pedestrian to death.

The facts of the matter presented to court by the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Benard Annor was that, the convict, on April 19, 2015 at about 2:30 was in charge of a Pontiac Vibe Saloon car with registration number AW 4324-11 driving from Ettokrom towards Akyem Osiem.

And on reaching a section of the road at Lovers In Spot near Akyem Osiem, he claimed an oncoming vehicle overtook another vehicle and veered off to his lane therefore attempted to avoid a head-on -collision by steering to the right side, knocking down the deceased pedestrian, Prince Aboagye, 21 in the process.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Hawa Memorial Hospital in Osiem.

The convict was then and arraigned before court and charged with four counts of careless and inconsiderate driving, negligently causing harm, use of vehicle without valid road use certificate, and failure to provide insurance certificate.

The convict pleaded not guilty to all the charges therefore went through full trial for 3 years which he was found guilty by the Court on Friday.

He was fined 200 penalty units for first count and in default serves four months in prison. On Count 2, he was convicted to a fine of 300 penalty units in default serves 18 months prison sentence while on Count 3,the Court convicted him to a fine of 325 penalty units in default serves six months jail term .On count four, he was convicted to 10 penalty units and in default serves two months jail term, all to run concurrently.

