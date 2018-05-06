GPL Wrap: Inter Allies win as Dwarfs Fall To Eleven Wonders

Victorien Adebayor got his seventh goal of the season by scoring the only goal to aid Inter Allies in their 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Tema Sports Stadium.

David Abagna rescued a point for WA All Stars when he scored from the penalty spot to cancel out Umar Bashiru’s goal for WAFA at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

Kwesi Donsu and Eric Kwakwa scored in Medeama’s 2-0 triumph over Dreams FC at the Takwa T&A Park.

Eleven Wonders deepened the woes of Ebusua Dwarfs by beating the latter 2-0 at the Nana Ameyaw Park, thanks to goals from debutant Abdul Fatawu Safiu and Alex Asamoah.

Alex Ofori Acheampong came off the bench to score as Liberty Professionals defeated Karela United 1-0 at the Carl Reindolf Park in Dansoman.

Elmina Sharks and Ashanti Gold drew goalless on Saturday.

Source:Starrsportsgh