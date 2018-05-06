Starr FM’s DJ Vyrusky wins Best DJ of the Year

© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.
One of Ghana’s leading Disc Jockeys, DJ Vyrusky, of Starr FM has been crowned the best DJ for the year for 2018.
The Ghana DJ awards took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
The event which was hosted by actress Joselyn Dumas saw performances from the likes of DJ Mic Smith, DJ Nyce, Kwaw Kese, Patapaa, MzVee, Kidi and more.
Vyrusky, known in real life as Kofi Amoako, is the official DJ for Mz Vee and Shatta Wale. He was also the official DJ for Radio and TV Personality (RTP) Awards 2012.
Having established himself as a force to reckon with when it comes to talk of town events, DJ Vyrusky has performed on several platforms like Ghana Meets Naija, Tidal Rave, Ghana DJs Awards, Red Room at VGMA, the Switch Concerts from Accra to Kwahu to Kumasi, S-Concert, After the Storm Concert and many more.
At the Discovery of the Year 2013 DJ Awards, he earned the title, Master of the Turntables as he is able to cross genres in a heartbeat.
He is currently the official DJ for the biggest Drive Time show in the country Starr Drive.
Check the full list of winners at the Ghana DJ Awards 2018 below:
Best DJ Brong-Ahafo Region
DJ Bryt
Best DJ Western Region
DJ X
Best DJ Northern Region
DJ Kofi
Best DJ Upper West Region
DJ Tobi
Best DJ Upper East Region
DJ Aluta
Best DJ Volta Region
DJ Ricky Augustine
Best DJ Central Region
DJ Pupa
Best DJ Eastern Region
DJ Stanzy
Best DJ Ashanti Region
DJ Slim
Best DJ Greater Accra Region
DJ Vyrusky
Best Mobile DJ of the Year
DJ Adom
Mixtpae of the Year
DJ Aberga (The Challenge)
Best Video Jockey of the Year
DJ Xpliph
Best Hypeman of the Year
Ogee The MC
Best Pub DJ of the Year
DJ Aroma
Best Discovery DJ of the Year
DJ Switch
Artiste DJ of the Year
DJ Shiwaawa (Ebony)
Best Event DJ of the Year
DJ MicSmith
Scratch DJ of the Year
DJ Mpesempese
Best Night Club DJ of the Year
Vision DJ
Best Campus DJ of the Year
iPhone DJ
Gospel DJ of the Year
Papa Bills
Best Highlife DJ of the Year
Oyoko Dehyeɛ
Hiplife DJ of the Year
DJ Slim
Reggae/Dancehall DJ of the Year
King Lagazee
Best Male Radio DJ
DJ Slim
Best Female DJ of the Year
DJ Nyce
Record Promoter of the Year
DJ Adviser
DJ/Artiste Collaboration of the Year
DJ Vyrusky – Adwenfi ft. Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene
DJ Song of the Year
One Corner – Patapaa
Overall DJ of the Year
DJ Vyrusky
Best International Ghanaian DJ of the Year
DJ Bretuoba
Best International Non-Ghanaian DJ of the Year
DJ Cuppy
Lifetime Achievement of the Year
Mark Okraku Mantey
Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM