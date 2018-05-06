© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Starr FM’s DJ Vyrusky wins Best DJ of the Year

By kobina welsing

One of Ghana’s leading Disc Jockeys, DJ Vyrusky, of Starr FM has been crowned the best DJ for the year for 2018.

The Ghana DJ awards took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

The event which was hosted by actress Joselyn Dumas saw performances from the likes of DJ Mic Smith, DJ Nyce, Kwaw Kese, Patapaa, MzVee, Kidi and more.

Vyrusky, known in real life as Kofi Amoako, is the official DJ for Mz Vee and Shatta Wale. He was also the official DJ for Radio and TV Personality (RTP) Awards 2012.

Having established himself as a force to reckon with when it comes to talk of town events, DJ Vyrusky has performed on several platforms like Ghana Meets Naija, Tidal Rave, Ghana DJs Awards, Red Room at VGMA, the Switch Concerts from Accra to Kwahu to Kumasi, S-Concert, After the Storm Concert and many more.

At the Discovery of the Year 2013 DJ Awards, he earned the title, Master of the Turntables as he is able to cross genres in a heartbeat.

He is currently the official DJ for the biggest Drive Time show in the country Starr Drive.

Check the full list of winners at the Ghana DJ Awards 2018 below:

Best DJ Brong-Ahafo Region
DJ Bryt
Best DJ Western Region
DJ X

Best DJ Northern Region
DJ Kofi

Best DJ Upper West Region
DJ Tobi

Best DJ Upper East Region
DJ Aluta

Best DJ Volta Region
DJ Ricky Augustine

Best DJ Central Region
DJ Pupa

Best DJ Eastern Region
DJ Stanzy

Best DJ Ashanti Region
DJ Slim

Best DJ Greater Accra Region
DJ Vyrusky

Best Mobile DJ of the Year
DJ Adom

Mixtpae of the Year
DJ Aberga (The Challenge)

Best Video Jockey of the Year
DJ Xpliph

Best Hypeman of the Year
Ogee The MC

Starr FM’s Vyrusky adjudged Ghana’s Overall Best DJ

Best Pub DJ of the Year
DJ Aroma

Best Discovery DJ of the Year
DJ Switch

Artiste DJ of the Year
DJ Shiwaawa (Ebony)

Best Event DJ of the Year
DJ MicSmith

Scratch DJ of the Year
DJ Mpesempese

Best Night Club DJ of the Year
Vision DJ

Best Campus DJ of the Year
iPhone DJ

Gospel DJ of the Year
Papa Bills

Best Highlife DJ of the Year
Oyoko Dehyeɛ

Hiplife DJ of the Year
DJ Slim

Reggae/Dancehall DJ of the Year
King Lagazee

Best Male Radio DJ
DJ Slim

Best Female DJ of the Year
DJ Nyce

Record Promoter of the Year
DJ Adviser

DJ/Artiste Collaboration of the Year
DJ Vyrusky – Adwenfi ft. Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene

DJ Song of the Year
One Corner – Patapaa

Overall DJ of the Year
DJ Vyrusky

Best International Ghanaian DJ of the Year
DJ Bretuoba

Best International Non-Ghanaian DJ of the Year
DJ Cuppy

Lifetime Achievement of the Year
Mark Okraku Mantey

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

