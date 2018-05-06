Starr FM’s DJ Vyrusky wins Best DJ of the Year

One of Ghana’s leading Disc Jockeys, DJ Vyrusky, of Starr FM has been crowned the best DJ for the year for 2018.

The Ghana DJ awards took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

The event which was hosted by actress Joselyn Dumas saw performances from the likes of DJ Mic Smith, DJ Nyce, Kwaw Kese, Patapaa, MzVee, Kidi and more.

Vyrusky, known in real life as Kofi Amoako, is the official DJ for Mz Vee and Shatta Wale. He was also the official DJ for Radio and TV Personality (RTP) Awards 2012.

Having established himself as a force to reckon with when it comes to talk of town events, DJ Vyrusky has performed on several platforms like Ghana Meets Naija, Tidal Rave, Ghana DJs Awards, Red Room at VGMA, the Switch Concerts from Accra to Kwahu to Kumasi, S-Concert, After the Storm Concert and many more.

At the Discovery of the Year 2013 DJ Awards, he earned the title, Master of the Turntables as he is able to cross genres in a heartbeat.

He is currently the official DJ for the biggest Drive Time show in the country Starr Drive.

Check the full list of winners at the Ghana DJ Awards 2018 below:

Best DJ Brong-Ahafo Region

DJ Bryt

Best DJ Western Region

DJ X

Best DJ Northern Region

DJ Kofi

Best DJ Upper West Region

DJ Tobi

Best DJ Upper East Region

DJ Aluta

Best DJ Volta Region

DJ Ricky Augustine

Best DJ Central Region

DJ Pupa

Best DJ Eastern Region

DJ Stanzy

Best DJ Ashanti Region

DJ Slim

Best DJ Greater Accra Region

DJ Vyrusky

Best Mobile DJ of the Year

DJ Adom

Mixtpae of the Year

DJ Aberga (The Challenge)

Best Video Jockey of the Year

DJ Xpliph

Best Hypeman of the Year

Ogee The MC

Best Pub DJ of the Year

DJ Aroma

Best Discovery DJ of the Year

DJ Switch

Artiste DJ of the Year

DJ Shiwaawa (Ebony)

Best Event DJ of the Year

DJ MicSmith

Scratch DJ of the Year

DJ Mpesempese

Best Night Club DJ of the Year

Vision DJ

Best Campus DJ of the Year

iPhone DJ

Gospel DJ of the Year

Papa Bills

Best Highlife DJ of the Year

Oyoko Dehyeɛ

Hiplife DJ of the Year

DJ Slim

Reggae/Dancehall DJ of the Year

King Lagazee

Best Male Radio DJ

DJ Slim

Best Female DJ of the Year

DJ Nyce

Record Promoter of the Year

DJ Adviser

DJ/Artiste Collaboration of the Year

DJ Vyrusky – Adwenfi ft. Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene

DJ Song of the Year

One Corner – Patapaa

Overall DJ of the Year

DJ Vyrusky

Best International Ghanaian DJ of the Year

DJ Bretuoba

Best International Non-Ghanaian DJ of the Year

DJ Cuppy

Lifetime Achievement of the Year

Mark Okraku Mantey

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM