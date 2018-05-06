UW/R: Minister overwhelmed by reinstatement – Aide

The Upper West Regional Minister Sulemana Alhassan is overwhelmed by his restoration to post after being suspended in February this year, his aide has said.

Alhassan was suspended by the president after angry workers of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Region accused him of shielding hooligans who attacked the Organisation’s Regional Director from arrest.

After close to four months of investigation, the presidency exonerated Alhassan from any wrongdoing and returned him to post.

A statement announcing the reinstatement Friday said: “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 4th May, 2018, reinstated, with immediate effect, the suspended Upper West Regional Minister, Alhassan Suleman, following the completion of Police investigations into the attack on the Upper West Regional offices of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), in Wa, which led to the suspension.

“President Akufo-Addo’s decision is informed by Police investigations, for which a report dated 22nd February, 2018, was submitted to the President, after which a thorough assessment of the report was undertaken”.

Speaking to Starr News on the reinstatement of his boss, Issah Kpeglah commended the presidency for following due process in its investigation, leading to the exoneration and restoration of his boss to post.

“…He [Regional Minister] is overwhelmed and all he has to say is a big thank you to the president for his gestures,” said Kpeglah.

