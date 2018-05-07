Akufo-Addo commissions New tesano police station

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday 7th May, 2018, commissioned the newly constructed Tesano Divisional Police Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service, at a brief ceremony.

The building, which was constructed by Dr. Osei Kwame ‘Despite’, will serve the people of Tesano and its environs.

Delivering his remarks at the commissioning, Akufo-Addo noted that the issue of law and order is particularly important at this time, when indiscipline, lawlessness and outbreaks of mob justice are threatening the rule of law, and, therefore, vital that the Executive should offer its full support to the Police to allow it to perform its duty of maintaining law and order.

“Government continues to mobilise whatever assistance it can to enable the Police provide the Ghanaian people the kind of service they deserve. This year, we are undertaking the rehabilitation of police stations throughout the country to standardize the infrastructure,” the President said.

He continued, “Our aim is to strengthen the Police, fashioning it into an honest, disciplined, efficient and robust force, whose emphasis will be on proactive and preventive policing, rather than reactive”.

In addition to recruiting some 4,000 more police officers this year, President Akufo-Addo stated that his Government, since coming into office, has recruited 13,500 young men and women into the Community Protection module under the Youth Employment Agency, with an additional 1,500 more to be recruited soon.

The President added that negotiations have been completed for the rollout of Phase II of the Alpha Project, which involves the deployment of a total of 8,700 CCTV cameras across all the districts, with three command centres in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale.

To equip the Police better, the President revealed that at least 1,000 new vehicles are being procured for the Police this year, with 200 pick-up vehicles having already been allocated under Operation Calm Life, with 200 saloon vehicles to be delivered soon, with more to come.

“Resources have been allocated for police kits, protective gear and adequate quantities of other essential equipment. On their part, we insist that the Police should pay particular attention to the proper maintenance of these equipment and facilities,” the President admonished.

It was the hope and expectation that the Police in the Tesano Division will enhance their engagement with the communities they serve, because that is a more sustainable way of reducing crime.

“Residents must also co-operate with the Police, and give them maximum backing in the discharge of their duties. When the community and police work together, we can be assured of our safety and security, and, then, we can channel all our energies and resources into building a progressive and prosperous nation,” President Akufo-Addo added.

He was confident that with the citizenry and police joined together at the frontline in the fight against crime, “we can help establish an orderly society, governed by the rule of law.”

