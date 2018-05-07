Becca Opens New Body & Health Spa In Accra

All over the world, musicians are expanding their horizons beyond album sales, live shows and merchandising as they venture into other viable businesses that include clothing lines, fragrance lines, culinary firms, real estates, food and many others.

Multiple award-winning songstress, Becca, in a bid to showcase her entrepreneurial acumen and introduce some innovation in the field of business, has opened a new Spa – a Body & Health Treatment Center in Accra called KORA!

Located at East Legon, opposite the A&C Shopping Mall, KORA will provide quality service in massage and facial treatment, acrylic nails, manicure, pedicure, threading, waxing, and a barbering shop.

To cater to its clientele, the Spa also has a Smoothie Bar, put in place to soothe clients as they come through to enjoy the experience at the state-of the-art wellness center.

The Spa, officially launched over the weekend, was hosted by popular Broadcast Journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah and attended by the likes of Efya, Trigmatic, Jackie Appiah and others.

“KORA Spa is an initiative that has gone through the finest of planning, coordination and implementation. We are confident not only to refine how the business of hospitality in Spas should be done but we believe it will serve a good avenue to create jobs for any hardworking and focused Ghanaian,” the Zylofon Music- recording artiste stated at the launch.

KORA is opened from Monday to Sunday.

