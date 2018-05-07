EOCO after fake KTU lecturer hired for 9yrs

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) is on the hunt for a fake lecturer of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) who was employed for nine years.

Richmond Kweku Frempong, who was engaged in 2006, rose through the ranks to become the Dean of the Faculty of Business and Management.

The Auditor General has indicted the management of KTU for failing to do due diligence and going ahead to employ Mr. Frempong with a fake certificate.

The AG’s report said he has taken a total salary of GhC201,065.92 since being employed.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee in Ho on Monday, 7 May 2018, the Vice Chancellor for the University Prof. Mrs Smile Dzisi said the lecturer has been dismissed but is currently on the run.

Mrs. Dzisi said the issue has been referred to EOCO for action.

“It’s a big lesson the institution has learnt and we’ve put all the necessary measures in place to avoid such blunder,” Prof. Dzisi stated.

PAC through its zonal sittings in Ho facilitated by GIZ and USAID is considering institutions from the Eastern and Volta regions.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM