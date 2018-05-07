I haven’t awarded fictitious contracts – Frances Essiam fumes

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL) Frances Essiam has denied claims of awarding several contracts worth millions of Ghana cedis without recourse to the company’s board.

Her denial comes in the wake Starr News’ interception of a letter from the company’s board warning her to stay off the disbursement of a GH¢5million stimulus package sought by the government for the company.

The letter titled: ‘Urgent issues for which the board needs answers from the CEO’ dated April 13, 2018 signed by board chairman, former Effiduase-Asokore MP Frank Boakye Agyen read in parts that: “….at the meeting of the board on the 5th of April 2018, members unanimously asked me to write to you to demand answers for the following actions of yours; in ordering the company’s old and disused machinery for sale as scraps, did you follow due process laid by law? If yes, please state the processes you followed” among others.

But In an explosive interview on Starr Today with Naa Dede Tetteh, Mrs. Essiam said the allegations are a “barrage of lies” and “borne out of hatred and malice.”

Describing herself as a woman of “substance” and “incorruptible” Mrs. Essiam hinted that she will seek legal actions against the company’s board chairman for impugning her integrity.

“For all the things that he [board chairman] said, I will take the appropriate means administratively, legally to seek redress and repair my image,” she stated.

“The law will take its course…and trust me the law will take its course because I am talking as a woman whose reputation is being wounded,” she added.

She thus urged the board chairman of the company to be ready to furnish he courts with evidence of her impropriety at the company.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM