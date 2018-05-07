IGP changes police commanders

The Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu has once again made changes at the regional command level of the Ghana Police Service with immediate effect.

The Ashanti regional commander COP Ken Yeboah has been moved to the Police Headquarters as Director General for Technical, according to the Confidential Memo submitted to the Police Hierarchy dated May 4, 2018. The Western regional commander DCOP Kwesi Mensah Duku will replace him.

DCOP Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe is leaving the Upper East to replace DCOP Duku in the Western region. Meanwhile, the Service will have a new director general of legal in the person of DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong, who until his appointment was the Northern Regional Commander.

DCOP Timothy Yosa Bonga, head of the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) moves to the Northern region as the commander with DCOP Osei Kweku Ampofo Duku becoming the new commander in the Upper East Region. DCOP Emmanuel Ashong Bossoh Jnr is leaving Brong Ahafo as the second in command to head PIPS and he will be replaced by DCOP Edward Oduro Kwarteng from the Upper West Region.

The new Director General Private Security Services is DCOP Edward Tabiri from the Legal Department.

This is the third reshuffle since the IGP assumed office in 2017.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM