Leopard eats child in Uganda

Wildlife officials in Uganda are still hunting for a leopard which snatched and ate the three-year-old son of a ranger at the popular Queen Elizabeth National Park on Friday night, AFP news agency reports.

Elisha Nabugyere had followed his nanny outdoors at the unfenced staff quarters of a safari lodge in the park, when the leopard grabbed him.

“The maid was not aware the child followed her. She heard the kid scream for help. She intervened but it was too late.

The leopard had vanished with it in the bush and a search was mounted until we got the skull the next day,” Uganda Wildlife Authority spokesman Bashir Hangi said.

“The hunt is on with the intention of capturing the leopard and removing it from the wild because once it has eaten human flesh, the temptations are high to eat another human being, it becomes dangerous,” he added.

