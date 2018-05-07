LPG distributors kick against Cylinder Recirculation program

LPG distributors across the country are beginning series of actions to press home their demand for the suspension of the Cylinder Recirculation Program.

The program which has the blessing of cabinet will stop LPG outlets from filling empty gas cylinders as part of measures to stop gas explosions. LPG bottling plants outside commercial centers will fill the cylinders for sale at the retail outlets.

The LPG Distributors who are kicking against the program will hold a news conference today to announce ahead of a planned strike to halt the sale of gas.

General Secretary for the LPG Distributors Association,Nanaba Osei Tutu said the program needs piloting in order to address challenges that will come with it before implementation.

“All this while we have been going to NPA and we have been suggesting to them that there should be a time frame to do some form of piloting across the country to see the difficulties so that we can address the challenges that come with it before it is rolled out across the country but it seems they are not taking us seriously and they want to go on and do what is going to make Ghanaians suffer”.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM