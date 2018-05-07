Mother pours hot water on son for stealing GHC1

An 11-year-old boy has had his genitals burnt with boiling water by his mother after she accused him of taking her GHC 1 to buy food.

Speaking in an interview with Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene Gyan Kwesimintsim District Police Commander, Supt. Peter Lennox Aidoo disclosed that the Victim, Emmanuel Affenyi, also known as Joe, a class two pupil of the Funko Catholic Primary in the Ahanata West Municipality, on the said day, returned from School very hungry and took the GHC1 note in his mother’s room to buy food.

When he was questioned by his Mother, whose name he gave as sister Yaa, after confessing, she boiled hot water and poured it on his groin leading to severe burns.

The mother was arrested after a complaint was lodged by one Robert Bonney, a physician assistant at Kwesimintsim hospital after the scared boy was brought to the facility Sunday for treatment.

The police revealed the suspect, who is in custody, is a nursing mother. Supt. Aidoo noted that the incident happened when the father was absent.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic exhibition of love for the wife, Kwasi Appiah who is the father of the victim is pleading with the police not to pursue the case and release the suspect without any charges.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Ohene Gyan