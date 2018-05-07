Swimming: Ghana Wins 25 Medals In Senegal

Ghana’s swimming national team participated in the zone 2 seniors swimming and open water championships which took place in Dakar, Senegal from 4th – 6th May, 2018 and hauled 25 medals

Team Ghana faced stiff opposition from Nigeria, Senegal, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Togo, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Benin, The Gambia and Sierra Leone.

Ghana’s 25 medals, had 10 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze.

The best male and female swimmer of the championship also came from Ghana.

Ghana broke records in 50meters freestyle, 200meters, butterfly and 100meters butterfly in the male category. In the female category, 200meters backstroke, 400 individual medley, 800meters individual medley and 200meters butterfly records were also broken.

In the open water event of 5km, Zaira Akua Forson (13 yrs) and Kaya Adwoa Forson (16yrs) won gold and silver medals respectively in the female category.

However in the overall ratings Ghana was adjudged the second overall best.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM