Voltic Ghana becomes a total beverage company

Voltic Ghana is now a subsidiary of Coca–Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA). The company has now evolved to become a total beverage company.

The company now has the right to market and sell all brands affiliated to Coca Cola.

To this end, apart from its dominance in the purified water space, the company has begun aggressive marketing of its other brands which entail Spirits/Alcoholic, milk, Fruit juice, club minerals and malt.

Speaking to Starr Business the Commercial Manager for Bulk Water, Raymond Mensah Gbetivi said: “So we know the consumer is looking for total beverage … as a responsible company our task is to satisfy the consumers and that is why you see us extend into other categories as you are seeing today”.

The company has set up a department to support event planners to have a variety of their products at ceremonies.

It recently launched a new packaging line worth GHC6.5 million to increase supply of its products to the market.

The fully-automated packaging line, located at Akwadum in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri Municipality, is part of CCBA’s investment in Africa.

It also sources all its packaging products locally.

Voltic Ghana currently employs over 4000 people with about 65 percent being females.

Voltic has been producing and distributing water and soft drinks for the past 23 years, thereby becoming a household name in Ghana for refreshing consumers with quality drinking water.

It has, for over two decades, held the biggest market share in Ghana.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Osei Owusu Amankwaah