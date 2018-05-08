Akyem Akroso: Health center, Schools ripped apart by rainstorm

The strong rainstorm Tuesday afternoon has ripped apart parts of the Akyem Akroso Health Center near Akyem Oda in the Eastern region.

The entire maternity block, laboratory and disease control units have been destroyed disrupting healthcare delivery.

No casualty was recorded but some medical equipment and items have been affected.

Officials from the Birim Central District Health Directorate are expected to visit the scene.

Many parts of the Eastern region have been affected by the rainstorm which lasted for about 40 minutes.

The Ayensuano District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Joseph Okai Djan has confirmed to Starr News that many houses, schools and Churches have also been destroyed in Asuboi, Teacher Mante, Adimadim, Amanase and other surrounding villages.

He said assessment of the incident is ongoing.

Media estimates suggest about 5000 houses and 10 schools have been destroyed this year in the Eastern region. The situation is likely to worsen as the rainy season sets in.

NADMO in anticipation of the effects of the rainy season last week held a simulation exercise for selected staff in the region on how to respond to flood disaster emergency.

Meanwhile, the Regional Director Kwame Appiah Kodua has directed the district and municipal directors of the organization to roll out measures to mitigate the impact of flood and rainstorm disasters in their respective jurisdictions.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah