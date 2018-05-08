Businessman, 47, jailed 5 years for defrauding MTN Manager

The Koforidua Circuit Court “B” has convicted a 47-year-old businessman, Sarpong Boateng, a resident of Koforidua-Asokore to a jail term of five (5) years for defrauding the Koforidua Area Manager of MTN Ghana, Isaac Asante.

According to the judgment, delivered Tuesday by the presiding judge, Her Honour Mercy Addai Kotei, the convict will additionally refund Ghc23, 000 to the complainant.

The facts of the matter presented to the court by the Prosecutor, Inspector Solomon Keelson are that, on July 2017, the Complainant Isaac Asante who was seriously searching for a Toyota Rav 4 vehicle to purchase met the accused who was driving a similar car at a public eating place.

He said the complainant approached the accused to enquire if he could help him get a similar vehicle to purchase. The accused deceitfully promised to secure one for him at a cost of Ghc38, 200, the accused subsequently collected Ghc23,000 and agreed to bring the vehicle to the complainant within two weeks.

However, the convict failed to deliver the vehicle as promised and went into hiding. The convict hurled insult on the complainant anytime he manages to contact him on his mobile phone.

The complainant became suspicious and reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the accused on November 9, 2017.

He pleaded not guilty when charged with defrauding by false pretence but after full trial the, Court found him guilty.

The convict was in March this year received a three month jail term by the Koforidua Circuit “A” on a similar offense.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah