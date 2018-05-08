© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Edem is my favourite rapper – Tinny

By miriam hayford

Rapper Tinny has named fellow rapper, Edem, as his favorite  Ghanaian rapper.

Speaking in an interview on the Zone with KOD, the ‘Makola Kwakwe’ hitmaker said he will choose Edem any day as his best rapper.

“I think aside myself, Edem is the best, he is very good and I will choose him any day”

Tinny added that though he has been away for some time,  he still remains relevant and the best rapper.

Tinny has songs such as  Makola Kwakwe, Ofee Dull, Maamle, I Believe I Can Fly, Ringtone among others. He is currently working on some singles which will be released in the coming days.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM

