Hearts play Kaakyire FC on Sunday

Accra Hearts of Oak will play Nkawkaw-based Division Two side Kaakyire FC in a friendly at the Nkawkaw Park on Sunday as the Premier League Board postpones Week 13 and 14 fixtures.

Hearts will use the friendly to feature fringe players who have failed to play in all 11matches already played.

The postponement the Week 13 and 14 fixtures is to allow some of the outstanding matches to be cleared and also to allow the Ghana U-20 team honour their African Youth Championship qualifiers against Algeria.

The first leg tie will be played on 12 May and the return leg on 20 May.

Meanwhile, President of Kaakyire FC, Kaakyire believes this preparatory game will strengthen his team ahead of the start of the division two leagues.

The GPL postponement will allow Aduana Stars clear its six outstanding matches due to their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup and will take this break to clear them.

