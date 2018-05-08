I enjoy ‘Gari’ – Yvonne Nduom

A Senior Vice President of Groupe Nduom Yvonne Nduom has disclosed she enjoys local staple ‘gari’ very much.

Mrs Nduom told host of Morning Starr Francis Abban in an interview that ‘gari’ with sardine and fresh pepper happens to be one of her favorite local delicacies.

“I like Palava Sauce with cocoyam and I like gari with sardine and fresh pepper it’s very basic and simple, but I can also appreciate very good food because part of me is French”.

Mrs. Nduom was a proud recipient of the Best Female Entrepreneur for the year 2017 at an awards gala organized by the Entrepreneur Foundation.

Mrs Nduom is also the Executive Chairperson of Coconut Grove Hotels, a chain of hotels which includes Coconut Grove Hotels- Beach Resort, Bridge House and Village all in Elmina; Coconut Grove Regency in Accra, Coconut Grove Sakumono in Accra and Coconut Grove Miners’ Lodge in Obuasi.

She is an expert in management services and has held high profile courses for multinational and other Ghanaian businesses.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM