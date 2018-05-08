© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

I’m a devoted Christian -Tinny

By miriam hayford

Veteran hiplife artiste and rapper, Tinny, has disclosed he is now very prayerful and a devoted Christian.

The ‘Anaconda’ singer told KOD on the Zone on Tuesday, May 8 that he is a devoted Christian who does not joke with Church.

“I go to church a lot and anytime people see me and I tell them I’m from Church and all, they go like wow, but I’m not moved because I believe God has done a lot  for me, you have the whole week to yourself and just an hour or a few minutes to serve God doesn’t hurt. I started going to church because God has done great things in my life”.

Tinny has been off the music scene for some time now but is promising his fans great singles in the coming days.

 

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM

 

 

