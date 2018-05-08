Klopp confident Liverpool will seal Champions League spot

Jurgen Klopp is confident Liverpool will recover from a disappointing Premier League run to seal qualification for next season’s Champions League in their final game against Brighton.

Defeat to Chelsea on Sunday, following damaging draws against Stoke and West Brom, has taken the race for Champions League football next season into the final week of the season.

Unless Huddersfield can beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, Liverpool will go into Sunday’s home game against Brighton knowing they must at least match Chelsea’s result against Newcastle, managed by former Reds boss Rafael Benitez.

Should they fail, they would have to beat Real Madrid in this month’s Champions League final in Kiev to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition.

“It’s my life, it’s our life, that we always make it a little bit more exciting,” Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.

“We had these situations a few times and it will be, for sure, exciting because Brighton is in a good moment, they played fantastic against (Manchester) United.

Source:AFP