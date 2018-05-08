Koforidua PENSEC head rescues school from water crisis

Barely six months after the new headmaster of Koforidua Pentecost Senior High School in the Eastern region, Mr. Peter Atta Gyamfi took over, the school can boost of massive change in terms of development.

The school which was taken over by government in 2015 was faced with numerous challenges such as infrastructure, water, furniture, cooking utensils among others which have crippled effective teaching and learning over the years.

The current school population of about 1,700 students were initially left with no option than to go to town before and after class hours in search for water for the school kitchen and bathing. This was because the school could not settle its debt of water bills and was disconnected from the supply of water by the Ghana Water Company Limited.

Again, there were only few benches at the school dining hall and other challenging issues at the kitchen have been a difficult task facing the school.

In finding some solutions to the numerous challenges before government could come in, the headmaster of the school, Mr. Gyamfi said he solicited for support from the Teshie Nungua area of the Church of Pentecost led by Prophet James Osei who helped with GHS 94,000.00 to drill two mechanize boreholes as well as provision of 400 mono-desks for the students to have a comfortable place of study.

The Koforidua area of the church led by Apostle Eric Nyamekye also constructed 18-unit classroom block to solve the infrastructure deficit and also purchased 120 benches and 60 tables for the school.

Also a philanthropist Mr. Peter Terkper donated a sum of money to furnish the kitchen and the dining hall. With the foresight to develop the school, the headmaster also established a sachet water cafeteria with the motive of generating funds for the running of the school.

The income from the cafeteria was used to purchase two deep-freezers for the school kitchen and also used to pave the school compound.

The school’s IGF was also enough to set up a dark-room for the practical of the Visual Arts department, purchase eleven sowing machines, 40 scissors, 20 tracing wheels among others.

