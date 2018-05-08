Unity Group CEO, 11 others to get Business Legend Award

The Chief Executive Officer of Unity Group of Companies, Dr Kwame Kyei and 11 other business magnates are to be awarded the African Business Legend and Entrepreneurs’ award on May 13, 2018.

The other people to receive the award are Messrs Akwasi Tweneboa-Kodua, CEO of Rees Hotel; Seth Kwame Boafo, CEO of S K Boafo Company Limited; Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, CEO of Charger Group of Companies; Boris Baidoo, CEO of Boris B Farms; and Barimah Osei Mensah, CEO of Adinkra Pastries.

The rest are Nana Afrane Okese IV, paramount chief of Ejisu; Bishop Prophet James Kwasi Oppong, CEO of Jakwapo Group of Companies; Nana Apau Wiafe Ababio Sanwansa, chief of Hemang; Victor Kwadjo Ademang, CEO of Ahomeka Beverages Limited; Nana Nkansa Boadu Ayeboafo, chief of Agric Nzema; and Lawyer William Kusi of Dominion Chambers.

Board members of African Heroes Foundation International voted to recognise the 12 people for their “outstanding, dedication and contribution towards sustainable development in Ghana.”

Representative of the Foundation, Mrs. Priscilla Owusu Asante, said the nominees are happy about the event, which comes off at the plush Golden Tulip, Kumasi City.

According to her, the May 13 event is the third edition of the African Business Legend and entrepreneurs’ award which was previously given to Dr Osei Kwame of Despite Group, Nana Owusu Asante, CEO of First Eye Group of Companies as well as Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontumi, Dr Kwaku Oteng of Angel Group of Companies and Dr Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice Drinks fame.

Mrs. Asante stated that the award is meant to encourage the entrepreneurs for leading the charge when it comes to accelerating Ghana’s socio-economic development, and to inspire other people to go into entrepreneurship.

